Pinoy in Dubai wins Dhs 15 million at first try at Emirates Draw

A Dubai-based storekeeper has turned Friday the 13th as a lucky day as he claimed an epic AED 15 Million Grand Prize during Emirates Draw last January 13.

34-year-old Russel Reyes Tuazon who hails from Mabalacat, Pampanga won on his first try and joined the draw for only 15 dirhams.

Being the second eldest among four siblings in a family of a humble background, Russel migrated from the Philippines to the UAE in 2008 at the age of nineteen, leaving behind his parents and siblings. He could only pursue education after high school due to family obligations and the state of finances. Despite the odds stacked against him, Russel refused to let his circumstances define him.

He began his career at the very bottom of the Food & Hospitality industry, working in restaurants and kitchens. However, he always maintained his goal to provide for his family and improve his situation. Working tirelessly, supporting his parents and siblings back home while building a life for himself in the UAE, he faced many challenges but never gave up on his dreams.

Russel met the love of his life in the UAE, married and became a father to a 7-year-old boy. Even the pandemic could not dampen his spirit as he continued his pursuit of ‘For A Better Tomorrow’.

“I had to send my wife and child back to the Philippines when the pandemic began in 2019,” he recalls. Russel presently works as a storekeeper for a Brazilian restaurant.

And it’s as if the universe paid off Russel’ persistence in big way as he changed his life forever with his first-ever win of AED 15 million.

According to Russel, the numbers are special to him as they are a combination of their birthdays.

“I selected the number 6 – month of my birthday, 29 – date of my birth, 34 – my age, 17- son’s birthday, 25 – sister’s birthday, and 22 is mother’s birth date,” said Russel.

Tuazon said that he plans to open a business in his line of work which is food and beverage.

“Most importantly, Russel’s story is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. He encourages others to continue working towards their dreams, no matter how difficult the journey may be,” said Emirates Draw in a press release.

Tuazon’s message to those who are also aspiring to have a big shot in life: “keep trying to receive the unexpected because one day, it may just come true.”

He also encouraged fellow OFWs to be willing to make small sacrifices.

“To get something extraordinary in life, you must be willing to make small sacrifices. For example, AED 15 is nothing compared to its potential grand reward of AED 15 million. When I came to this country as a teenager, I had no idea my life could change the way it did. I will complete fifteen years in the UAE this year and am blessed with AED 15 million!” encouraged Russel.

Russel Tuazon is the first millionaire of Emirates Draw this 2023.

