Heart Evangelista returns to Paris for 2023 Fashion Week

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista is now back in Paris for the 2023 Fashion Week.

Heart is back on the streets of Paris as she showcases her latest look accompanied by shorter hair and light curls.

Heart was a head turner last year when she strut the runway with outfits from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton.

In a previous GMA interview, the Kapuso fashion icon shared that she also bought a place in Paris.

Heart said that the Philippines will always be her home and that Paris will only be her second home.

“I just really like to invest in properties. I’m always there so imbes na mag-hotel, at least meron akong sariling lugar,” Heart said.

Heart said that she will learned a lot during her stay in Paris.

The actress said that she had learned how to do groceries, laundry, and other household chores while in Paris.

“Late bloomer? Kahit nahihirapan ka na maglaba, maganda naman yung background,” Heart said.