Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista returns to Paris for 2023 Fashion Week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista is now back in Paris for the 2023 Fashion Week.

Heart is back on the streets of Paris as she showcases her latest look accompanied by shorter hair and light curls.

Heart was a head turner last year when she strut the runway with outfits from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton.

In a previous GMA interview, the Kapuso fashion icon shared that she also bought a place in Paris.

Heart said that the Philippines will always be her home and that Paris will only be her second home.

“I just really like to invest in properties. I’m always there so imbes na mag-hotel, at least meron akong sariling lugar,” Heart said.

Heart said that she will learned a lot during her stay in Paris.

The actress said that she had learned how to do groceries, laundry, and other household chores while in Paris.

“Late bloomer? Kahit nahihirapan ka na maglaba, maganda naman yung background,” Heart said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GMA Network also launched last January 19 its own anti piracy advocacy campaign dubbed Stream Responsibly. Fight Piracy.

GMA Network Strengthens Enforcement Efforts by Joining World’s Leading Anti-Piracy Coalition, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE)

28 mins ago
TFT NEWS Missu catriona gray

‘Best night ever’ Catriona Gray shares moment with Ne-Yo during concert 

1 hour ago
dmw

Ople says 17 year-old suspect in murder of OFW in Kuwait now under police custody 

2 hours ago
naia at night 1

Marcos says no plan to privatize NAIA

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button