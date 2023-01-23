Filipina murdered in Kuwait was ‘pregnant’ – authorities

Kuwaiti authorities are now investigating the case of a Filipina who was brutally murdered and was found in Salmi Road.

The victim was burnt and smashed in the head according to an article of the Arab Times.

The Criminal Investigation team managed to search and arrested the suspect who turned out to be a 17 year-old Kuwaiti national.

The suspect has confessed on the crime but authorities have yet to establish the motive of the crime.

The victim was also pregnant based on the examination conducted to her body and the samples also matched the accused.

Authorities report that the Filipina victim has an absconding case from her employer and currently facing legal actions.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has expressed her condolences and sympathies to the family of slain overseas Filipino worker in Kuwait.

Ople also assured that they will work hard to ensure justice to the Filipina killed in the Middle Eastern country.

In a statement, the DMW said that Ople reached out and spoke with the family members of 35-year old Kuwait-based OFW, whose death was reported over Kuwait media on Sunday evening.

Ople expressed the department’s and her personal condolences with the family of the OFW.

She also informed the family that the DMW will provide them all the necessary support they need at this time of grief.

“At this moment, the DMW is waiting for the official report on the incident from Kuwaiti authorities,” the DMW said in a statement.

The department is closely monitoring developments on this case alongside the DFA in working with Kuwaiti authorities.

Ople also condemned this heinous crime and urged the Kuwaiti government to work on the early resolution of the case and bring its perpetrators to justice.