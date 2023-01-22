Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Travel requirements from Dubai to PH, PH to Dubai as of January 2023

Dubai has made it simpler for visitors to visit the city by removing the requirement for all travellers to have a COVID-19 immunization certificate and a PCR test. This implies that visitors departing or passing through Dubai must simply meet the transit and travel criteria of their intended destination.

Nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, can use their National Identity Card to travel inside the GCC and visit Dubai (ID Card). Furthermore, the UAE government has selected specialized laboratories for COVID-19 testing at each destination. These include a list of COVID-19 test laboratories in Dubai, and tourists may get their COVID-19 RT PCR test from any trustworthy and certified laboratory in their country of origin.

While testing requirements have been relaxed, mask regulations remain in force on board if you’re headed to the Philippines. All Philippine locations, including Manila, Clark, and Cebu, are available to all visitors, both Filipino and international, as long as they meet the COVID-19 testing standards.

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be subjected to facility-based quarantine. Travelers who test positive for COVID-19 on arrival, whether Filipino or foreign citizen, must follow the Philippine Department of Health’s newest quarantine and isolation standards.

