‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner broke 30 bones in snow plow accident 

Hollywood star and Marvel avenger actor Jeremy Renner revealed that he sustained 30 broken bones in a recent snow plow accident.

Renner, who plays the role of ‘Hawkeye’ thanked his fans for their continuous support in his current health.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this in particular. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all” Renner said in his new Instagram post and health update.

He also said that these ’30 plus bones’ will soon recover.

 

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all,” Renner said.

Avengers co-stars “Thor” Chris Hemsworth and “Captain America ” Chris Evans. DC Universe filmmaker James Gunn and “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa, as well as German-American supermodel Heidi Klum and singer Gwen Stefani showed support to Renner.

“You’re a champion mate! We love you,” Hemsworth wrote.

“That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love,” Evans commented.

