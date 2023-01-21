NPM Group pledges support to UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ series of initiatives in 2023

New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group) is proud to announce its full-fledged support for the UAE’s national theme for 2023, the “Year of Sustainability” as announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The theme is a demonstration of the country’s dedication and commitment to climate preservation and action through active global participation.

Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of NPM Group, said, “We are excited to support the UAE’s national theme for 2023. This announcement not only demonstrates the UAE’s deep-rooted legacy of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on preserving the country’s natural resources, but it also demonstrates the country’s commitment to fostering global collaboration as amplified in the country hosting the 28th United Nations climate change summit, Conference of Parties (COP28).”

The “Year of Sustainability” will include a number of initiatives, activities, and events that will highlight the importance and urgency of implementing actionable steps and initiatives that promote environmental sustainability, by inspiring a nationwide commitment to sustainable practices, in line with the UAE’s national strategy, and bringing together everyone who calls the UAE home to work towards a prosperous future.

“As a media and marketing firm, NPM Group, through its signature initiatives including The Filipino Times, Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, Philippines Economic and Investment Summit, TFT Watchlist and TFT Awards, pledges to help bring together all UAE residents to strive toward a thriving future. The company is devoted to promoting and creating awareness about sustainable practices and the need for environmental protection,” said Dr. Remo.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are in charge of the year-long projects. The projects will promote sustainable practices, environmental protection, and resource management, while also encouraging global collaboration to solve major sustainability concerns like energy and climate change.

Dr. Remo added, “We are delighted to be a part of this national movement by promoting and creating awareness about sustainable practices and the need of environmental protection. Let us all work together to make the “Year of Sustainability” a success, paving the road for a more sustainable future for future generations.”