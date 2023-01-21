DA anticipates cheaper onion prices next week due to peak harvest season

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has announced that consumers may expect cheaper prices for onions next week. According to DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, the farm-gate price of onions has dropped as the country nears the peak harvest season.

As a result, the department has decided not to extend the PHP250 suggested retail price (SRP) due to the expected price drop alongside the harvest season. The DA monitoring shows that market prices are slowly moving to the expected cost. With the entry of more than 5,000 metric tons of imported onions, DA spokesperson Rex Estoperez earlier said onion prices may even decrease to PHP100 to PHP150 per kg.

The Senator Risa Hontiveros has said another importation will not solve the reported egg shortage and its surging prices. She said the shortage and high prices can be attributed to the Luzon bird flu outbreak and increasing cost of feeds.

“DA needs to step up and swiftly address the escalating egg prices on the market before it takes a turn for the worse not only in the egg industry but also for low-income households that rely on eggs as their cheapest protein source,” Hontiveros said in a statement on Friday. Unlike chicken, pork, corn, rice and onions, Hontiveros said eggs are easily perishable that is why importation must not be considered.

The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) has urged its members and other stakeholders to continue collaboration to achieve the administration’s food security target despite inflation challenges. BPI chairperson Gerald Panganiban

expressed his gratitude for the hard work of the organization and urged them to continue being steadfast and give their best effort to boost the country’s agricultural sector.

“I assure you of giving all our best effort not only from 8 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.) but the hours past that… Again, I encourage everyone to continuously improve our services and programs in order for us to boost production; increase food security efforts; promote collaboration and engagement sectors; and innovations of technology,” he said.

Panganiban emphasized the need to sustain cooperation with other partner agencies and the stakeholders themselves to ensure support to farmers.

“We are all aware that the agricultural sector has a long way to go. But we have started since the administration of our President Bongbong (Ferdinand R.) Marcos Jr. has set the goal of food security for all Filipinos,” he said.

The DA and BPI’s efforts to lower the cost of agricultural products and improve food security in the country are commendable. However, it is also important for the government to address the root causes of high prices, such as the bird flu outbreak and increasing cost of feeds, in order to ensure long-term stability in food prices and availability for Filipino consumers.