23-Year-Old Chihuahua from Ohio claims Guinness title of World’s Oldest Living Dog

Staff Report1 hour ago

A 23-year-old Chihuahua from Ohio has claimed the Guinness World Record for being the oldest living dog. Spike, the record-breaking pup, weighs 12.9 pounds and stands at nine inches tall. His owner, Rita Kimball, found him when he was 10 years old, living at a local grocery store. “The clerk in the grocery told us he had been there for three days, and they were feeding him scraps,” she said. “When we left the store and entered the parking lot, he followed.”

Rita believes that it was destiny that brought Spike into her life and that he knew where he was going when he jumped into her car that day. She also believes that Spike’s longevity is due to his routine, which includes a morning stroll, a healthy diet, and an abundance of love and attention. “I believe Spike is still here because after having such a terrible life at first, he makes the best of each day,” Rita said. “He also loves chasing cats.”

The previous record holder for oldest living dog was Gino, who lived to be 22 years old. Spike, who at 23 years old, has surpassed Gino’s record and is now the new holder of the Guinness World Record. Spike’s story of resilience and love is a testament to the unbreakable bond between humans and their furry companions.

