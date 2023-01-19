Latest NewsNewsTFT News

President Marcos sees strong OFW presence in Middle East as key to attracting Arab investments

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

Photo from Presidential Communications Office.

The Philippines is keen to attract investments from Arab countries looking for new destinations for their capital, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes the strong presence of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East could play a key role in making that happen. During a recent World Economic Forum (WEF) open forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Marcos highlighted that the Philippines welcomes any significant capital-intensive investment, especially now as the country is trying to grow its way out of the debt it has incurred.

Furthermore, President Marcos emphasized that the Philippines was fortunate to have established solid relations with the Middle Eastern countries because of the enormous concentration of OFWs in Gulf states. He also stated that Southeast Asia must regain its pre-pandemic position as a fast-growing economy while retaining the essential elements that brought it to that point before the pandemic.

He also highlighted that “It is up to us as leaders, I think, to be very careful how we direct now the development of the economy because it’s not business as usual. The pandemic changed everything.”

Trade is also an important factor to be considered, especially with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members’ very expansive and aggressive spending plan for the next few years. President Marcos noted that trade becomes part of the discussion with Arab nations as the Philippines speaks about its planned sovereign wealth fund. The country is looking at the Middle Eastern countries as an example for their success in this area.

According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Saudi Arabia remained the favorite destination of OFWs in 2020, with around 470,820 OFWs based in the Kingdom. This number was 26.6 percent of the estimated 1.77 million OFWs in 2020. However, the Philippines halted the deployment of new OFWs to KSA in November 2021 due to reported unpaid wages and allegations of abuse.

In September last year, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that the Philippines would lift the said year-long ban on November 7, 2022, following bilateral talks on how to improve and protect the welfare of OFWs in KSA. President Marcos highlighted that the Philippines is open to any opportunities that come their way and will take full advantage of them. This includes the potential for increased trade and investments with Arab nations, which could benefit greatly from the Philippines’ large OFW population in the Middle East.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ressa 1 1

Ressa, Rappler cleared of tax evasion

4 mins ago
dubai landscape tourism 1

Dubai recognized as the world’s number one destination in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

60 mins ago
PICPA DUBAI

LOOK: PICPA Dubai raises awareness on new UAE Corporate Income Tax laws

15 hours ago
sibuyas onion boc

Customs seizes illegally imported onions, other products from 10 flight attendants at NAIA

16 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button