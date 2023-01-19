COP28 UAE logo highlights ‘ONE WORLD’ concept in the fight against climate challenges

The COP28 UAE Presidency has announced its official logo and branding for the 28th session of the UN climate change conference, reflecting the ‘One World’ concept in the fight against the climate crisis. COP28, dubbed the UAE’s most significant event in 2023, will take place in Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

The logo features a variety of icons symbolizing people, renewable energy technology, animals, and environment, all contained within a globe.

The design, which serves as a stark reminder to global communities to support urgent climate action, reinforces the theme that COP 28 will be a COP for everyone.

The logo also emphasizes the idea that COP28 will be a COP of Action, which will not only raise ambitions but will also make a significant shift from goals to outcomes by tackling critical issues including as mitigation, financing, adaptation, and loss and damage.

“COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done,” said COP28 President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

The new logo, as well as other branding components, will be utilized across all touchpoints of COP28 UAE branding, including the recently created website and several Expo City sites.

Meanwhile, the UAE Presidency of COP28 nominated a diversified leadership team earlier this month to collaborate with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The UAE is ready to welcome the world to COP28 and to join forces with all stakeholders in pursuit of balanced, ambitious, and inclusive outcomes as a hopeful legacy for future generations on the planet.