Benedicta Du-Baladad is MAP president for 2023

The country’s largest business management group, Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has announced the election of multi-awarded lawyer Benedicta “Dick” Du-Balabad as its new president for 2023.

“Atty. Du-Baladad brings to the table a solid experience in management – an accountant and a lawyer, with a joint degree of Masters of Law and International Tax Program at the Harvard University, USA,” MAP said in a statement.

Du-Baladad is the Founding partner and CEO of Du-Baladad and Associates (BDB Law). She has once served as a Bureau of Internal Revenue official and has also led the high-profile business group Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) in 2017.

In 2018-2022, Du-Baladad has been consistently ranked as one of the Philippines’ top 100 lawyers. She has also served as the co-chairman of the Capital Market Development Council from 2019 to 2022.

“Her experience, expertise, determination, and strong will, all contributed to making BDB Law one of the leading tax and corporate law firms today leading to its consistent recognition as an outstanding tax law firm by international ranking bodies, including the Chambers and Partners, International Tax Review, Legal 500 and Asia Legal Business,” added MAP’s statement.

She replaced former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson who has been at MAP’s helm since July 2022.

The MAP board of governors this 2023 is composed of:

PwC Philippines Chair Emeritus Alexander Cabrera

Dito CME COO Donald Lim

HSBC Philippines Treasurer Corrie Purisima

IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) Senior Advisor to the Board Karen Batungbacal

Brain Trust, Inc. Chair Cielito Habito

P&A Grant Thornton Founder Benjamin Punongbayan

PHINMA Corporation President Chito Salazar

GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon.

Atty. Du-Balabad is the 75th president of MAP.