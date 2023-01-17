Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Benedicta Du-Baladad is MAP president for 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo and logo courtesy of: Management Association of the Philippines (MAP)/ Du-Baladad and Associates

The country’s largest business management group, Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has announced the election of multi-awarded lawyer Benedicta “Dick” Du-Balabad as its new president for 2023.

“Atty. Du-Baladad brings to the table a solid experience in management – an accountant and a lawyer, with a joint degree of Masters of Law and International Tax Program at the Harvard University, USA,” MAP said in a statement.

Du-Baladad is the Founding partner and CEO of Du-Baladad and Associates (BDB Law). She has once served as a Bureau of Internal Revenue official and has also led the high-profile business group Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) in 2017.

In 2018-2022, Du-Baladad has been consistently ranked as one of the Philippines’ top 100 lawyers. She has also served as the co-chairman of the Capital Market Development Council from 2019 to 2022.

“Her experience, expertise, determination, and strong will, all contributed to making BDB Law one of the leading tax and corporate law firms today leading to its consistent recognition as an outstanding tax law firm by international ranking bodies, including the Chambers and Partners, International Tax Review, Legal 500 and Asia Legal Business,” added MAP’s statement.

She replaced former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson who has been at MAP’s helm since July 2022. 

The MAP board of governors this 2023 is composed of:

  • PwC Philippines Chair Emeritus Alexander Cabrera
  • Dito CME COO Donald Lim
  • HSBC Philippines Treasurer Corrie Purisima
  • IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) Senior Advisor to the Board Karen Batungbacal
  • Brain Trust, Inc. Chair Cielito Habito
  • P&A Grant Thornton Founder Benjamin Punongbayan
  • PHINMA Corporation President Chito Salazar
  • GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon.

Atty. Du-Balabad is the 75th president of MAP.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW remittance 1024x576 1

OFW Remittances hit six-month low

27 mins ago
Lulu Price Lock 4

LuLu price lock to fight global price rise

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 01 17 at 11.10.30 AM

Western Digital to showcase its advanced smart video solutions at Intersec Dubai 2023

2 hours ago
joel villanueva

Senators find ‘zero acquittal’ in overseas Filipino cases ‘unacceptable’

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button