Marcos now in Switzerland for World Economic Forum

President Bongbong Marcos has arrived in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, which will be held in Davos.

Marcos arrived at 11:30 PM Manila time and immediately proceeded to Davos, where global business and economic leaders are expected to meet.

Marcos said that the WEF is an opportunity for the Philippines to be promoted as a leader and driver of economic growth and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.

“I will draw attention to our efforts at building resilient infrastructure that bolsters our effort to reinforce robust and resilient supply chains, ensure food security, including critical interlinkages with health and nutrition, while furthering climate-friendly, clean, and green energy to power the Philippine economy,” Marcos said during his pre-departure speech.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that Marcos might also do a soft launch of the controversial Maharlika Wealth Fund, which some senators have expressed opposition to.

The WEF will officially open on Monday and run until January 20.

