Concepcion says NAIA privatization will benefit PH tourism

Former presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo Founder, Joey Concepcion, believes that the privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) would spur tourism growth because it will tremendously improve the airport experience among tourists.

“I am glad that Secretary Bautista supports the privatization of NAIA,” Concepcion said in a statement over the weekend. Transportation chief, Jaime Baustista, said that the government is pushing for the privatization of the country’s main gateway.

“Our airports create the first impression of our country, and since tourism has one of the biggest potentials for growing our economy, any improvement made here will redound to so many benefits,” Concepcion said.

Bautista made the statement on private sector involvement after the NAIA airport breakdown on New Year’s Day that left over 60,000 passengers stranded and over 200 flights affected.

“In my meeting with Secretary Frasco, we discussed how we can help our MSMEs prepare for the tourism boom. We still have, by far, the best beaches and one of the most welcoming people in the world. The airport experience must be improved, not just for the tourists but also for the OFWs who have only a few days to spend with their families here,” he added.

“An efficient airport will also ensure that they will be able to make it back in time to their employers and keep their jobs,” Concepcion continued.