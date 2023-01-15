Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Celeste Cortesi ends journey in Miss Universe 2022

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ended her stint in the Miss Universe 2022 competition after failing to secure a spot in the Top 16 semi-finals.

The grand coronation nighy for the 71st edition took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on January 14, Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The following are the Top 16 finalists:

Puerto Rico

Haiti

Australia

Dominican Republic

Laos

South Africa

Portugal

Canada

Peru

Trinidad and Tobago

Curacao

India

Venezuela

Spain

USA

Colombia

 

This is the first time since 2010 that the Philippines did not enter the next round of the competition.

Celeste was aiming for the country’s fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

During the preliminaries, Celeste showcased her work with the children of Marawi and donned the evening gown designed by Oliver Tolentino.

