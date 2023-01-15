Celeste Cortesi ends journey in Miss Universe 2022

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ended her stint in the Miss Universe 2022 competition after failing to secure a spot in the Top 16 semi-finals.
The grand coronation nighy for the 71st edition took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on January 14, Saturday (Sunday in Manila).
The following are the Top 16 finalists:
Puerto Rico
Haiti
Australia
Dominican Republic
Laos
South Africa
Portugal
Canada
Peru
Trinidad and Tobago
Curacao
India
Venezuela
Spain
USA
Colombia
This is the first time since 2010 that the Philippines did not enter the next round of the competition.
Celeste was aiming for the country’s fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).
During the preliminaries, Celeste showcased her work with the children of Marawi and donned the evening gown designed by Oliver Tolentino.