UAE weather: partly cloudy skies across the country, temperature to dip to 4°C

The National Center of Meteorology’s (NCM) latest advisory forecasts cool weather and morning temperatures of around 17°C in Dubai. 

UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country.

“Low clouds will appear with a probability of light rainfall over some western coastal areas, and islands,” said its forecast.

As of 9:49am, a yellow warning has been issued to parts of the country which means residents should be on the look out for sudden weather changes.

If you are planning to head outdoors, the NCM advised: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperatures across the country is gradually decreasing with the maximum temperature expected to be between 23-27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 04-09°C.

Forecast also shows that the sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.

