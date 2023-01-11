Pinoy tourists in Dubai shop for red onions as pasalubong

A couple from Metro Manila who are first time travelers to Dubai shared with The Filipino Times that they couldn’t miss shopping and bringing home red onions to the Philippines, especially with its soaring price in the country.

In the latest price watch of the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, January 10, red onions are priced at Php420- Php 600 per kilo.

Tess Caday and her husband Jun traveled to Dubai last December to visit their eldest daughter Yuwen May who has been an overseas Filipino for the past 10 years.

But apart from the exciting tours and amazing tourist destinations, it was red onions that put Tess Caday in awe.

“Mas mura sa Dubai kaysa sa Pinas ng sibuyas!” said Tess Caday.

In a shared photo of their family group chat, Tess shared with her relatives how inexpensive red onions are in Dubai which can be bought for approximately 2-3 dirhams per kilo (approx. 35 pesos pr kilo).

Some of them joke for her to send them in cargo boxes.

Tess couldn’t help but compare the prices of red onions sold in Dubai and the Philippines. In a message she said that they can be compared to gold as few pieces already cost way too much.

“Ang gintong sibuyas ng Pilipinas,” said Tess Caday.

Prices or red onions in Metro Manila has shoot up to 900 pesos per kilo last December.

According to Tess, her relatives and friends were happy with her pasalubong which are a few kilos of sibuyas or red onions – an everyday item which is now compared to gold.

The new chocolates: red onions

Just last week, The Filipino Times has featured an OFW based in Dubai who has been sending home red onions in her luggage as pasalubong.

Read: OFW brings home red onions, lemons instead of chocolates, dates when going home to PH

April Manuel said that with the soaring prices of basic commodities, it is nothing but wise to bring home onions, lemons and even chilis as pasalubong instead of dates or chocolates.

How about you, ka-TFT? Would you or have you been sending home red onions to the Philippines as well? Share your ‘red onion’ or any similarly unique stories at [email protected] or on The Filipino Times’ Facebook page.