Dubai’s Al Safa metro station rebranded as ONPASSIVE for next 10 years

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has granted the naming rights of the Al Safa Metro Station to ONPASSIVE, a leading AI technology company. The station, which is on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro, is strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road and will now be rebranded as the ONPASSIVE Metro Station for the next 10 years.

According to Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the RTA’s Rail Agency, the partnership with ONPASSIVE aims to showcase Dubai as a city that appeals to international investments and matches the aspirations of entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their presence and competitiveness in the emirate. He also highlighted that RTA is integral in making Dubai a benchmark in the quality of infrastructure.

Ashraf Mufareh, founder and CEO of ONPASSIVE, stated that the partnership is one of many future steps aimed at spreading the use of artificial intelligence in the service of humanitarian causes, as Dubai is one of the most attractive destinations for multi-nationals from around the globe. He also added that the company is striving to provide its best-in-class services to the passengers of the Dubai Metro.

The renaming process will take place from January 2023 to March 2023. RTA will update the station’s external and indoor/outdoor directional signage, as well as updating the new name on smart systems and RTA’s public transport apps along with the onboard audio announcements before and at the time of arriving at the station. RTA is calling on metro riders to take note of this change of name of the station and is also providing assistance from RTA’s teams at the stations