Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police seize 90 vehicles for stunts during rainy weather

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai police have taken strict action against reckless drivers who were caught performing stunts on the roads during the rainy weather over the weekend. A total of 90 vehicles were impounded and the drivers were referred to judicial authorities to face legal action.

The incident took place in the Al Ruwaiyah area and the police patrols took immediate action to remove the dangerous drivers from the roads.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, has issued a warning to all motorists who engage in reckless driving and put the lives of other road users in danger.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei emphasized that the reckless behavior of such drivers not only puts their own lives at risk but also the lives of other road users.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mr pogi german

“24 hour jowa challenge” German vlogger arrested for alleged abuse of minor

24 mins ago
Dubai Taxi with driver

Over 9,000 taxi drivers in Dubai to benefit from Golden Pension Plan

1 hour ago
Plastic Bags

UAE announces total ban on single-use plastic bags starting 2024

2 hours ago
ANGELA BASSETT

Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress, beating nominees including Dolly De Leon in Golden Globe

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button