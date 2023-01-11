Dubai Police seize 90 vehicles for stunts during rainy weather

Dubai police have taken strict action against reckless drivers who were caught performing stunts on the roads during the rainy weather over the weekend. A total of 90 vehicles were impounded and the drivers were referred to judicial authorities to face legal action.

The incident took place in the Al Ruwaiyah area and the police patrols took immediate action to remove the dangerous drivers from the roads.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, has issued a warning to all motorists who engage in reckless driving and put the lives of other road users in danger.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei emphasized that the reckless behavior of such drivers not only puts their own lives at risk but also the lives of other road users.