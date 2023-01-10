Man arrested for urinating on fellow plane passenger

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

A man was arrested after allegedly peeing on a fellow passenger during a flight from New York to New Delhi.

Police reports confirm that the man, identified as Shankar Mishra, a former vice president of an Indian bank was arrested on Saturday, six weeks after the actual incident transpired.

He was complained by an elderly woman about the November incident to the airline’s management.

Media reports said Mishra had switched his phone off but remained in touch with his friends over social media and made a credit card transaction in India’s IT capital Bangalore, which gave away his location.

The employer of Mishra, Wells Fargo released a statement on Friday to announce that its employee had been sacked after the “deeply disturbing” allegations came to light.

Mishra was reportedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi on November 26 when he allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a 72-year-old woman seated in business class.

Air India confirmed the incident and has issued several directives on how they try to address the incident after criticisms were raised on how they handled the situation. The airline said they are currently reviewing their policy on serving alcohol during flights.

India’s aviation regulator this week admonished its management for not reporting the incident at the time.

