PH acting defense chief quits post, Galvez takes over

Acting Defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. resigned from his position on Monday, with former AFP chief and peace presidential adviser Carlito Galvez taking over as the new Secretary of Defense.

Malacanang confirmed the change of officials under the Marcos administration. This announcement comes after President Bongbong Marcos reappointed General Andres Centino as the Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“It is with deep regret that the President has accepted the resignation of DND OIC Sr. Usec. Jose Faustino Jr.,” PCO officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil said in a statement.

“The President has offered the position of DND Secretary to Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and he has accepted,” Garafil added.

No reasons were given for Faustino’s resignation, but there have been claims of a destabilization plot due to changes in military leadership.

Marcos appointed Faustino as OIC and undersecretary due to a law requiring a one-year appointment limitation after military retirement.

“The supposed reason for the squabbles is Republic Act No. 11709, a law enacted by former President Rodrigo Duterte in April last year that, among others, set a fixed term of three years for eight of the most senior AFP officers, including the chief of staff and the commanders of the Army, Air Force and Navy,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro said.

“It seems that the law is creating tensions or divisions within the military, as some members may feel that they have been passed over for promotion or that the selection process was unfair,” she added.