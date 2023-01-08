Miss Universe Latvia quits pageant due to COVID-19 complications 

Miss Latvia Kate Alexeeva has announced that she will no longer be pushing through with the 71st Miss Universe competition after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Latvian beauty queen said that she’s still recovering. There will only be 84 candidates competing in the pageant including Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi.

Kate was named Miss Universe Latvia last October. She was the first Latvian representative in the pageant since 2006.

“I know how upset you are, but it’s life. I hope so much that you will shine and all will see your beauty on Miss Universe 2023,” Miss Universe Latvia national director Inga Raduga told Kate.

“Shortly before the New Year I got diagnosed with Covid. Complications followed. At the moment I’m still recovering,” Kate wrote.

“That said, unfortunately, I am forced to revoke my participation in Miss Universe this year. I still can’t believe I’m saying this. This decision is made because my health and health of other contestants and their families is a priority,” she added.

The grand coronation night of the Miss Universe competition will be held on January 14 in New Orleans, United States.