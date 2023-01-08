Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Miss Universe Latvia quits pageant due to COVID-19 complications 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Miss Latvia Kate Alexeeva has announced that she will no longer be pushing through with the 71st Miss Universe competition after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Latvian beauty queen said that she’s still recovering. There will only be 84 candidates competing in the pageant including Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi.

Kate was named Miss Universe Latvia last October. She was the first Latvian representative in the pageant since 2006.

“I know how upset you are, but it’s life. I hope so much that you will shine and all will see your beauty on Miss Universe 2023,” Miss Universe Latvia national director Inga Raduga told Kate.

“Shortly before the New Year I got diagnosed with Covid. Complications followed. At the moment I’m still recovering,” Kate wrote.

“That said, unfortunately, I am forced to revoke my participation in Miss Universe this year. I still can’t believe I’m saying this. This decision is made because my health and health of other contestants and their families is a priority,” she added.

The grand coronation night of the Miss Universe competition will be held on January 14 in New Orleans, United States.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS rain 1

UAE weather: More rain expected this week

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS olivia culpo

Olivia Culpo reacts to netizen’s ‘energy gap’ comment as she’s back as Miss U host

2 hours ago
Jinggoy Estrada 2

Jinggoy Estrada wants to teach constitution for high school students 

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 08 at 1.39.00 PM

Marcos says China state visit to create more jobs for Filipinos 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button