Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Matet De Leon reconciles with mom Nora Aunor 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Courtesy: John Rendez/YouTube

Actress Matet De Leon admitted that she may have spoken too soon  when she said that she will no longer speak with her adoptive mother, superstar Nora Aunor.

In a livestream video, Matet said that she only said that out of anger and she acknowledge the fact that it was not her best decision. 

“Kami ni mommy ko ay nagkaayos na. Nakita na nila, nag-upload na ng video si kuya John,” Matet said.

“I think I spoke too soon when I said I didn’t want to talk to her anymore… See what anger can do?,” she added.

Matet aslo address claims that their rift was just a ‘gimmick’. Matet said their close friends and family members know that she is not capable of doing such thing.

“Nagchat sa akin si mommy na sana maging maayos na, maging OK na kami, na sana kasi bagong taon kalimutan na natin ‘yung mga nangyari nitong nakaraan. Who am I not to say yes to that and not to agree with her,” Matet said.

Matet said that all the bashing she received affected her mental health. 

“Bago mag-Christmas, I wanted to send mommy a message na maayos na pero nauna si mommy na magchat sa akin. I think that’s God’s way para maging maayos ang lahat,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS rain 1

UAE weather: More rain expected this week

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS olivia culpo

Olivia Culpo reacts to netizen’s ‘energy gap’ comment as she’s back as Miss U host

2 hours ago
Jinggoy Estrada 2

Jinggoy Estrada wants to teach constitution for high school students 

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 08 at 1.39.00 PM

Marcos says China state visit to create more jobs for Filipinos 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button