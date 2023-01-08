Matet De Leon reconciles with mom Nora Aunor 

Actress Matet De Leon admitted that she may have spoken too soon when she said that she will no longer speak with her adoptive mother, superstar Nora Aunor.

In a livestream video, Matet said that she only said that out of anger and she acknowledge the fact that it was not her best decision.

“Kami ni mommy ko ay nagkaayos na. Nakita na nila, nag-upload na ng video si kuya John,” Matet said.

“I think I spoke too soon when I said I didn’t want to talk to her anymore… See what anger can do?,” she added.

Matet aslo address claims that their rift was just a ‘gimmick’. Matet said their close friends and family members know that she is not capable of doing such thing.

“Nagchat sa akin si mommy na sana maging maayos na, maging OK na kami, na sana kasi bagong taon kalimutan na natin ‘yung mga nangyari nitong nakaraan. Who am I not to say yes to that and not to agree with her,” Matet said.

Matet said that all the bashing she received affected her mental health.

“Bago mag-Christmas, I wanted to send mommy a message na maayos na pero nauna si mommy na magchat sa akin. I think that’s God’s way para maging maayos ang lahat,” she added.