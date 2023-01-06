SEHA closes all COVID-19 centers in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the closure of all of its Covid-19 centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, as of December 31.

This decision comes as the threat of the virus is now deemed to be at a low level, allowing SEHA to shift its focus and resources to other healthcare services.

“In line with Abu Dhabi’s healthcare vision, we are proud to announce the closure of all COVID-19 centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra starting December 31st. We thank all our heroes for their hard work and efforts in keeping our community safe. #SEHAAbuDhabi” read the tweet from SEHA.

While the dedicated Covid-19 centers will be closing, individuals in the region can still access screenings and vaccinations at SEHA’s healthcare centers.

For suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases, the SEHA hospitals in Al Rahba and Al Ain will continue to provide care. Appointments can be made through the SEHA app or by calling (02) 410 2200.

