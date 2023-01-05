Hatta Express: New bus route connects Dubai to picturesque tourist destination

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently announced the launch of two new bus routes to support the growing public transportation needs of Hatta, a region in Dubai known for its picturesque landscapes and unique geographical location. The first route, called the Hatta Express, will shuttle commuters between Dubai and Hatta at a frequency of two hours using deluxe coaches. The fare for this route will be AED 25 per rider per journey.

The second route, known as the Hatta Hop on Hop off, is a tourist service operating within Hatta and will pass through four popular tourist landmarks including the Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam, and the Heritage Village. It will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes and the fare will be AED 2 per rider per bus stop.

According to Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development for the Public Transport Agency at the RTA, the launch of these two routes aims to support the growing number of tourists and visitors to Hatta, which has recently undergone significant improvements to its infrastructure and tourist facilities. The region is known for its picturesque landscapes, cool mountain environment, and unique geographical location, making it a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists.

In addition to supporting the growing tourism industry in Hatta, the RTA also hopes to broaden the bus network to connect Hatta with other mass transit options such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. This will make public transportation a more attractive and convenient option for those living and visiting the region.