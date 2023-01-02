Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Airline ground crew tragically sucked into engine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Representative photo courtesy of AP Photo/Bruce Silverman

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has reported a death of an airline ground crew worker who was “ingested into the engine” of a plane in Alabama.

The fatal accident occurred last Saturday, December 31 at 3:00 in the afternoon, according to Montgomery Regional Airport. The worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” said Wade A. Davis, the airport’s executive director.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

“We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The person died while one of the plane’s engines was running citing two people briefed on the findings of the initial investigation.

According to Reuters, the incident involved American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175 jet, after it arrived from Dallas.

The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

NAIAlast na

NAIA updates: what we know about why PH airspace was shut

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS RECEIPT

VIRAL: New Year’s Eve resto bill in Dubai for 18 pax costs P9.4 million

4 hours ago
NAIA

Ople orders OWWA, DMW Posts to continue assisting all OFWs affected by flight disruptions 

5 hours ago
KZ TANDINGAN

KZ Tandingan to rock two arenas in UAE this January

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button