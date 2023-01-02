Airline ground crew tragically sucked into engine

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has reported a death of an airline ground crew worker who was “ingested into the engine” of a plane in Alabama.

The fatal accident occurred last Saturday, December 31 at 3:00 in the afternoon, according to Montgomery Regional Airport. The worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

Today a Piedmont Airlines team member was involved in a fatal accident at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM). Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague’s family and friends. We have mobilized our CARE team to provide support to our colleague’s family, friends and co-workers. — Piedmont Airlines (@piedmontair) January 1, 2023

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” said Wade A. Davis, the airport’s executive director.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

“We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

The person died while one of the plane’s engines was running citing two people briefed on the findings of the initial investigation.

According to Reuters, the incident involved American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175 jet, after it arrived from Dallas.

The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.