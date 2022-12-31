Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Beef King launches new meal sets, private and entertainment rooms perfect for families and friends

Beef King Chinese Restaurant, our favorite hot pot place in Al Barsha Heights – Tecom, has launched new meal sets that will make you keep coming back for more hearty hot pot mealtime with your friends and loved ones.

New Meal Combos

Starting this December, you can enjoy hotpot combo meals for as low as 28 -35 dirhams during lunch time with options ranging from seafood, vegetable, chicken, and beef.

If you frequent dining at Beef King with your friends and family, their new group sets will be a treat as they offer a new ‘Friends’ and ‘Family’ set which are good for four to six people.

With a mix of meat, vegetables and frozen meat balls, their new variety of combos and meal sets are great a great feast for filling your tummy. The distinct taste of their soup which comes in regular and spicy options are made from a nutritiously broiled broth of beef and chicken. 

New Private and Entertainment Rooms

Their mix Chinese and modern interior gives a cozy ambiance which makes dining at Beef King remarkable and exquisite.

And this time, they offer a more comfortable and family-friendly space with their five private rooms for groups of 10 individuals and a special entertainment area which has a karaoke, stereos, and a projector.

Beef King’s ala carte options are still available with over hundreds of mouth-watering items available.

Make sure to book your reservations at 04 553 8689 and visit Beef King at Vista Tower, Al Barsha Heights, Dubai.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

