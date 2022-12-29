Qatar Airways ordered to pay model’s therapy after being stopped for being ‘overweight’

A 38-year-old Brazilian plus-size model was refused boarding because the airline officers said that she was “too big” to fit in an economy class seat.

Juliana Nehme claimed that Qatar Airlines denied her a flight last month from Beirut to Doha. She claimed to have been refused a refund for the $947 she had paid for an economy seat and was instead asked to pay $3,000 for a first-class ticket.

A court order has been issued requiring Qatar Airways to cover the cost of her psychotherapy sessions.

According to the Mail and news.com.au, Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho recommended a “weekly therapy session” for at least a year, costing $77, for a total of $3,700.

The judge deemed the directive a “reasonable and proportionate measure” to ensure that the model and influencer overcomes the “stressful and traumatic event.”

Nehme’s solicitor, Eduardo Barbosa, called the decision “a milestone in the fight against prejudice.”

Speaking to Brazilian media, Nehme said stated how horrible she felt during he incident.

“It was like I wasn’t a human being to them. I was a fat monster that couldn’t get on board. It was horrible. I’d never imagined going through something like this, ever,” said Nehme.

According to court records, Nehme was eventually able to board the flight using her original economy ticket after a representative of the Brazilian embassy in Brussels contacted Qatar Airways.

In a report by Insider, an airline representative disclosed that Nehem was refused boarding because she was “extremely rude and aggressive” to the check-in staff after a companion failed to present the required COVID-19 documentation needed to enter Brazil.

The spokesperson added that if passengers couldn’t fit comfortably in one seat by themselves, they might be asked to purchase an additional seat.

“Qatar Airways treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in line with industry practices and similar to most airlines, anyone who impedes upon the space of a fellow traveller and cannot secure their seatbelt or lower their armrests may be required to purchase an additional seat both as a safety precaution and for the comfort and safety of all passengers.”