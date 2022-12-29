Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOT, Emirates discuss plans to increase Dubai-Manila flights 

Staff Report11 hours ago

The Tourism Department met with officials of Emirates to discuss the possibility of increasing more Dubai to Manila flights on Wednesday, December 28. 

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco met with representatives of emirates

in the latter’s bid to lobby for increased flights from Dubai to Manila and vice versa. 

“The country is seen to generate record growth in visitors after the easing of travel restrictions last Feb. 10,” the DOT said in a tweet. 

“We are very much interested in adding capacity in the Philippines. It’s just the will of the government to give us extra frequencies, especially to Manila airport,” Emirates Philippines country manager Saeed Abdulla Miran. 

The United Arab Emirates flag carrier services 25 flights weekly to Dubai from Manila, Clark and Cebu.

“We are always focused on delivering the best to our customers, to have the most reach. It is a good time because the country is opening up. The aviation industry is slowly recovering from the pandemic,” the airline official said.

