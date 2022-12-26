Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two dead, 80K people affected by rains in Visayas, Mindanao 

The Office of Civil Defense reported that some 80,000 Filipinos were affected by heavy rains and flooding in the Visayas and Mindanao during the Christmas weekend.

The OCD said that two people were confirmed dead  in Misamis Occidental while nine were reported missing, in Northern Samar, three in Misamis Occidental, and one in Leyte.

80,142 individuals or 18,407 families were affected by the rains and floods in Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, and Northern Mindanao.

The OCD adds that 44,725 people or 9,197 families have been displaced due to the effects of the bad weather.

43 houses were damage and around P280,000 properties were damaged.

Floods hit several areas in Eastern Samar and rescuers needed to use rope to save the victims based on a GMA News report. 

Surigao del Norte, Zamboanga City were also hit by continuous flooding.

“Patuloy ang pagbantay natin sa sitwasyon sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao na tinamaan ng kalamidad,” President Bongbong Marcos said in a tweet.

“Mayroon tayong PHP 17.3 milyong pinagsamang standby funds habang ibinabahagi na rin ang mga food packs at iba pang pangangailangan sa halos 20,000 na apektadong pamilya,” he added. 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

