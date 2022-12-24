Indian Expat converts AED 15 to AED 15M in the first attempt

The past weekend for Emirates Draw was unprecedented, where the weekly ‘Games for All’ brought two immense opportunities for participants. The first AED 15 million Grand Prize winner of Emirates Draw EASY6 in less than 15 weeks of operation, followed by the Emirates Draw MEGA7 Grand Prize boost to a monumental AED 160 million. Ajay Ogula is the EASY6 Grand Prize Winner taking home an epic AED 15 million, while Paula Leech is among the raffle winners of Emirates Draw MEGA7, winning AED 77,777. The ecstatic winners talked about their exciting winning journeys and experience upon the announcement of the results.

“Congratulations to our Grand Prize winner, Ajay Ogula, on his epic win. Emirates Draw is not just about numbers and winners; it is about making a difference in people’s lives and has been the goal from day one and will remain at the heart of all we do. Our entire team is ecstatic for Ajay Ogula, and we are confident that this win will positively change his life and all the people around him. We will continue our mission of giving back to the community through our Coral Reef Restoration Programme, designed in line with the UAE’s government vision of sustainability. As well as support in transforming lives with our weekly prizes,” said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw.

Ajay Ogula made history with an unparalleled rags-to-riches story by becoming the first to win the epic AED 15 million Grand Prize of Emirates Draw EASY6. The 31-year-old Indian national hailing from a village in South India, had come to the UAE four years ago to pursue a better life. As the eldest child, he felt obligated to support his family, including an ageing mother and two younger siblings who reside in an old, rented house. Since his arrival to the UAE Ajay has been putting long hard hours as a driver for a jewellery establishment. “During a random conversation with my boss, I mentioned reading about someone winning a handsome amount with Emirates Draw, to which my boss advised that you keep wasting money here and there, so why not use it instead on an opportunity like this,” Ajay narrates with gratitude. Following his employer’s advice, Ajay installed the Emirates Draw mobile app and purchased two tickets for his first-ever participation with Emirates Draw EASY6, which turned his life around.

“I was out with my friend when I received the congratulatory email. I thought, perhaps it’s a smaller winning amount, but when I started reading, the zeroes kept adding up, and I practically lost my mind when I learned the final figure,” Ajay says, reliving the excitement.

Ajay’s employer and colleagues greeted him with a bouquet upon learning of his win, while his family had a hard time believing him.

“Even I was only able to digest the news after visiting the Emirates Draw office and meeting the team to finally come to terms with the win,” he adds. Ajay plans first to invite his family to Dubai to give them a glimpse of life here in the UAE, and after that, he plans to build a house for his family in their village and start a construction company to become self-sufficient. He also forwards his employer’s advice to the rest of the world: “We are spending hundreds of dirhams on different things, place some of your money ‘For a Better Tomorrow’, and your life could change beyond expectations.”

In a similar turn of weekly wins, Paula Leech, the fifty-year-old British national, won AED 77,777 in the latest edition raffle draw of Emirates Draw MEGA7. The mother of three has been a Human Resources Professional based in the UAE for about fourteen years and learned about Emirates Draw for the first time through a random conversation with a friend. For the past year, she has been playing and winning smaller prizes, which kept Paula motivated to continue playing weekly, leading up to her big raffle win. “This win will be my savings for retirement,” Paula adds with a chuckle. She encourages others to participate regularly and says, “Stick with it if you can!”

