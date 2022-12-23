Celebrating with the community

For a city that boasts of a large expat population, lifting each other at every opportune occasion makes way for a community that grows together. Not only do these acts of kindness build solid connections, the society begins to function in unity and in support of each other’s growth.

While the holidays grant moments to reflect and practice self-care, engaging in community care emphasizes collective growth for the larger good. It is a great anchor for sustenance and positive health, more so when they stay away from families and dear ones.

The role of Filipinos and their contribution to the UAE economy has been significant. Being one of many large expat populations, they have truly put the country on a promising growth trajectory. A lot of sectors have representation and they provide for a solid support system. Synonymous with holding each other towards growth, they have blended seamlessly with the nation’s futuristic sight.

Sharaf DG chose to celebrate the festive occasion with our brothers at Sharjah Expo. Their tireless contribution to make the shoppers a grand affair is truly remarkable. Christmas brought together a festive zeal and joys beyond measure. Large hearted smiles upon sharing meals filled the air and smiles could not be contained. A cause very close to Sharaf DG, giving back to the community is almost surreal. Most were celebrating away from their families and to shoulder that feeling with care was a great way to uplift spirits.

Sharaf DG is humbled at the exchange that took place and takes this opportunity to extend warm greetings of the occasion. May the season infuse a spirit of joy, hope and positivity for everyone.