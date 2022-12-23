Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza mark 4th anniversary 

Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza recently marked their fourth anniversary as a couple through their respective social media accounts.

Maine had a simple greeting to Arjo on their anniversary.

“Happy fourth,” Maine said with a black and white photo of the actor kissing her forehead.

Arjo also greeted his girlfriend with a photo of them during their recent trip to Paris, France.

“Happy fourth, my baba! Thank you for everything that you do and for everything that you are,” he said.”

“I love you,” the actor-politician added.

The couple announced their engagement last July in an intimate event with their friends and family.