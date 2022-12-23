Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza mark 4th anniversary 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza recently marked their fourth anniversary as a couple through their respective social media accounts.

Maine had a simple greeting to Arjo on their anniversary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

“Happy fourth,” Maine said with a black and white photo of the actor kissing her forehead.

Arjo also greeted his girlfriend with a photo of them during their recent trip to Paris, France.

“Happy fourth, my baba! Thank you for everything that you do and for everything that you are,” he said.”

“I love you,” the actor-politician added.

The couple announced their engagement last July in an intimate event with their friends and family. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

agri01 031722

No rice price hike- Department or Agriculture 

1 hour ago
NAIA

NAIA passenger volume now back to almost pre-pandemic levels 

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS RESIBO

Dennis Padilla dismayed over P38,000 bill at seafood restaurant

17 hours ago

Andrew Schimmer shares last convo with late partner Jho 

18 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button