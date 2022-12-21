Lionel Messi honored with traditional robe from Qatar’s Emir at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Lionel Messi has cemented his place as one of the greatest football players of all time with his recent victory in the FIFA World Cup. Before he could lift the trophy for the first time, Messi was honored with a traditional Qatari robe to wear, known as a “bisht”. The “Bisht” is traditionally worn by members of the royal family on special occasions and celebrations. The robe, which is made out of camel hair and goat wool, was presented to Messi by the Emir of Qatar, H.H. Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, just before the trophy presentation at the end of the World Cup final, in which Argentina defeated France.

The head of the tournament’s organizing committee, Hassan Al Thawadi, explained that the robe was a way to celebrate Messi and showcase Arab and Muslim culture to the world. “It is a dress for an official occasion and worn for celebrations,” Al Thawadi told BBC Sport. “This was a celebration of Messi.” He also noted that the World Cup provided an opportunity for people to learn about the culture and values of the Arab world.

The Emir of Qatar also commented on the World Cup, stating that it provided an opportunity for people to learn about the culture and values of the Arab world. “We have fulfilled our promise to organize an exceptional championship from the Arab countries,” Sheikh Tamim wrote, as translated by the BBC. “It provided an opportunity for the peoples of the world to learn about the richness of our culture and the originality of our values.”

أبارك لمنتخب الأرجنتين فوزهم بكأس العالم قطر 2022، وللمنتخب الفرنسي وصافة البطولة، وأشكر كل المنتخبات على لعبهم الرائع، والجماهير التي شجعتهم بحماس. ومع الختام نكون أوفينا بوعدنا بتنظيم بطولة استثنائية من بلاد العرب، أتاحت الفرصة لشعوب العالم لتتعرف على ثراء ثقافتنا وأصالة قيمنا. — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) December 18, 2022

The moment of Messi lifting the trophy for the first time in his career will likely go down as the most iconic of his career. Winning the World Cup was the only thing missing from his extraordinary career, and it is a moment that will be celebrated by fans of the sport for years to come.