Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Thousands without power following 6.4 magnitude California earthquake

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

On Tuesday, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred approximately 10 miles deep and was located about 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a town of about 15,000 people located about four hours north of San Francisco. While there is no risk of a tsunami following the quake, according to the U.S. tsunami warning system, the earthquake did cause significant damage in the region.

Poweroutageus.com reported that more than 55,000 homes and businesses in Ferndale and surrounding Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday morning. The California Independent System Operator declared a transmission emergency in the region in response to the earthquake. In addition to power outages, local media also reported that the California highway patrol is responding to reports of cracks in the Ferndale bridge over the Eel River.

The earthquake also caused damage to other infrastructure in the region. In a statement, the California Office of Emergency Services said that there were “reports of gas leaks, structure fires, and roadway damage.” The agency is working with local authorities and utility companies to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected communities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Masaar Sharjah 1

Nearly 1,000 homes to be built at nature-inspired Masaar development in Sharjah

5 hours ago
Mission Ferrari

Mission Ferrari mega-coaster set to thrill guests at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi early 2023

5 hours ago
Millipede burn

LOOK: Black “millipede burn” appears on child’s foot after stepping on insect

6 hours ago
Philippine Eagle 1000 peso bill

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to release 300 million Php1,000 polymer banknotes in early 2023

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button