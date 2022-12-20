Thousands without power following 6.4 magnitude California earthquake

On Tuesday, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred approximately 10 miles deep and was located about 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a town of about 15,000 people located about four hours north of San Francisco. While there is no risk of a tsunami following the quake, according to the U.S. tsunami warning system, the earthquake did cause significant damage in the region.

Poweroutageus.com reported that more than 55,000 homes and businesses in Ferndale and surrounding Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday morning. The California Independent System Operator declared a transmission emergency in the region in response to the earthquake. In addition to power outages, local media also reported that the California highway patrol is responding to reports of cracks in the Ferndale bridge over the Eel River.

The earthquake also caused damage to other infrastructure in the region. In a statement, the California Office of Emergency Services said that there were “reports of gas leaks, structure fires, and roadway damage.” The agency is working with local authorities and utility companies to assess the damage and provide assistance to affected communities.