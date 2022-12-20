Nearly 1,000 homes to be built at nature-inspired Masaar development in Sharjah

Real estate developer Arada has announced two major contracts for the construction of 986 homes at the Masaar residential project in Sharjah. Valued at a total of AED939 million, the contracts will see the construction of 421 villas and townhouses in Masaar’s second residential phase, Kaya, and 565 villas and townhouses in Robinia, Masaar’s third residential phase. The construction of both projects is set to begin immediately and is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

Located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, Masaar is a nature-inspired megaproject that features a master plan with over 50,000 trees. The project, which is valued at AED8 billion, is set to contain 4,000 homes spread across seven gated districts and is designed to promote mobility and active, healthy living for residents and visitors. The project was officially inaugurated in September by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and was recently awarded Master Plan Project of the Year by the Design Middle East Awards 2022.

Masaar is conveniently located near Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque, and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community is easily accessible via Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is just a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. With its convenient location and traffic-free commute to Sharjah and Dubai, Masaar is expected to be a popular choice for residents looking to live in a woodland setting while still being close to major cities.

According to Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, “These two awards signal our determination to push forward rapidly with construction at Masaar, where we are seeing sales demand accelerate thanks to very favourable customer sentiment about the newly opened central entertainment zone and show villa at the community, which provide an opportunity for buyers to truly appreciate what the Masaar lifestyle is all about.” With strong demand for homes at Masaar, the development is more than a third sold out, and Arada is bringing forward new phase launches to keep up with demand. Sales for Masaar’s fourth phase, Azalea, began earlier in November with an expected delivery date of end-2024. Azalea will consist of 566 homes ranging from two-bedroom townhouses to six-bedroom villas.