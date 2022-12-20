Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nearly 1,000 homes to be built at nature-inspired Masaar development in Sharjah

Staff Report5 hours ago

Real estate developer Arada has announced two major contracts for the construction of 986 homes at the Masaar residential project in Sharjah. Valued at a total of AED939 million, the contracts will see the construction of 421 villas and townhouses in Masaar’s second residential phase, Kaya, and 565 villas and townhouses in Robinia, Masaar’s third residential phase. The construction of both projects is set to begin immediately and is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

Located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, Masaar is a nature-inspired megaproject that features a master plan with over 50,000 trees. The project, which is valued at AED8 billion, is set to contain 4,000 homes spread across seven gated districts and is designed to promote mobility and active, healthy living for residents and visitors. The project was officially inaugurated in September by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and was recently awarded Master Plan Project of the Year by the Design Middle East Awards 2022.

الشارقة في 19 ديسمبر / وام / أرست شركة التطوير العقاري -  أرادَ عقدين رئيسيين بقيمة إجمالية تبلغ 939 مليون درهم لبناء 986 منزلاً جديداً ضمن مرحلتين سكنيتين في مشروع مَسار في الشارقة حيث تبلغ قيمة المبيعات الإجمالية في مَسار 8 مليار درهم ويضم 4,000 منزل فاخر ضمن مخطط رئيسي مستوحى من الطبيعة الخضراء يتضمن أكثر من 50,000 شجرة. وتبلغ قيمة العقد الأول 401 مليون درهم  ويغطي بناء 421 فيلا ومنزلا ريفيا فاخرا ضمن كايا  المرحلة السكنية الثانية من مَسار و تستغرق  الأعمال الإنشائية 18 شهرا   كما تبلغ قيمة العقد الثاني 538 مليون درهم ويشمل تشييد 565 فيلا ومنزلا ريفيا فاخرا في روبينيا  وهي المرحلة السكنية الثالثة من مجتمع مَسار ويتم حاليا تشييد المرحلة الأولى منه ومن المخطط إكمالها خلال 17 شهراً. وقال أحمد الخشيبي الرئيس التنفيذي للمجموعة في أرادَ : يؤكد العقدان الجديدان  مدى التزامنا بتسريع وتيرة الأعمال الإنشائية في مجتمع مَسار والذي يشهد اهتماماً متزايداً وطلباً متنامياً بعد افتتاح المنطقة الترفيهية المركزية ومنزل العرض مؤخراً  حيث يمكن للمهتمين اليوم الإطلاع على ما ستكون الحياة عليه في قلب هذا المشروع الأخضر . و تابع : إننا نشهد اهتماماً متزايداً من جانب المشترين والمستثمرين في مَسار وذلك عقب القرار الحكومي الذي صدر مؤخراً بالسماح لجميع الجنسيات بشراء العقارات على أساس التملّك الحرّ في الشارقة وقد تم بحمد الله بيع ثلث المشروع حتى الآن وهذا ما دفعنا لطرح مراحل جديدة للبيع تلبية للطلب المتنامي على هذه المنازل العصرية ضمن بيئة طبيعية غنية . وبعد ترسية هذه العقود الأخيرة يكون العدد الإجمالي للمنازل التي يتم بناؤها في مَسار حتى الآن 1,416 فيلا ومنزلا ريفيا فاخرا حيث من المتوقع تسليم المرحلة الأولى بحلول يونيو 2023وقد بدأ بيع المنازل في أزاليا  المرحلة السكنية الرابعة من مَسار مطلع نوفمبر 2022  ويتوقع تسليمها بحلول نهاية 2024 وتضم أزاليا في مجملها 566 وحدة سكنية تتنوع خياراتها بين المنازل الريفية الفاخرة وصولاً إلى الفلل الراقية.

Masaar is conveniently located near Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque, and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community is easily accessible via Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is just a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. With its convenient location and traffic-free commute to Sharjah and Dubai, Masaar is expected to be a popular choice for residents looking to live in a woodland setting while still being close to major cities.

According to Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, “These two awards signal our determination to push forward rapidly with construction at Masaar, where we are seeing sales demand accelerate thanks to very favourable customer sentiment about the newly opened central entertainment zone and show villa at the community, which provide an opportunity for buyers to truly appreciate what the Masaar lifestyle is all about.” With strong demand for homes at Masaar, the development is more than a third sold out, and Arada is bringing forward new phase launches to keep up with demand. Sales for Masaar’s fourth phase, Azalea, began earlier in November with an expected delivery date of end-2024. Azalea will consist of 566 homes ranging from two-bedroom townhouses to six-bedroom villas.

