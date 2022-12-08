‘Halalan 2022’ is Google’s top trending topic in the Philippines 

Google Philippines has unveiled its top trending topics for 2022 in its annual ‘Year in Search’ event.

The national elections held on May 9 or ‘Halalan 2022’ was the search engine’s overall top trending topic for this year.

“Filipinos searched for information regarding the 2022 national elections from how to find their precincts, voting resources, and results,” Google said.

The term ‘Halalan 2022’ was also the most searched news item for this year.

‘VaxCertPH’ ranked second in the top trending topics for Google Philippines followed by ‘precint finder’.

“Last year, the term landed fourth in the list. In 2022, as the world accelerates into a post-pandemic era, VaxCertPH moved up two places to occupy the second spot,” Google said.

“Encanto” is the most searched movie, while one of its songs “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the most searched lyrics for 2022.

Here’s the full list of top trending searches on Google in 2022:

Overall Top Trending Searches

1. Halalan 2022

2. VaxCertPh

3. precinct finder

4. Wordle

5. All of Us Are Dead

6. Warriors vs Celtics

7. Ukraine

8. Encanto

9. Axie Infinity

10. Jeffrey Dahmer

News

1. Halalan 2022

2. VaxCertPh

3. precinct finder

4. Ukraine

5. Monkeypox

6. NATO

7. Gwyneth Chua

8. presidential race update

9. Ethylene Oxide

10. Bagyong Karding update

Korean Series

1. All of Us Are Dead

2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

3. Business Proposal

4. Alchemy of Souls

5. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

6. Big Mouth

7. Our Beloved Summer

8. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

9. Sh**ting Stars

10. Happiness

Sports-related

1. Warriors vs Celtics

2. Warriors vs Mavericks

3. Heat vs Celtics

4. NBA standings 2022

5. Grizzlies vs Warriors

6. Golden State Warriors vs Boston

7. PBA schedule

8. NBA playoffs

9. NBA draft 2022

10. Deanna Wong

TV Shows or Series

1. All of Us Are Dead

2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

3. Business Proposal

4. Alchemy of Souls

5. Euphoria

6. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

7. Big Mouth

8. Manifest

9. Our Beloved Summer

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty

Song Lyrics

1. We Don’t Talk About Bruno

2. Sun And Moon

3. Mahika

4. Babalik Sa’yo

5. Easy On Me

6. Repeat

7. Favorite Girl

8. Pano

9. Angel Baby

10. Paraluman

Game-related

1. Wordle

2. Axie Infinity

3. Arceus X

4. Razer Gold

5. Tower of Fantasy

6. Jollymax

7. Lost Ark

8. Anime Adventures codes

9. Flyff Universe

10. MIR4

Male Personalities

1. Ricci Rivero

2. Johnny Depp

3. Park Solomon

4. Tyler Poarch

5. Chris Rock

6. Juancho Hernangomez

7. Ahn Hyo-seop

8. Jordan Clarkson

9. Andrew Garfield

10. Adam Levine

Female Personalities

1. Amber Heard

2. Kris Aquino

3. Deanna Wong

4. Anna Delvey

5. Kate Moss

6. Sofia Carson

7. Xyriel Manabat

8. Cara Delevingne

9. Alba Baptista

10. Bella Racelis

Movies

1. Encanto

2. Incantation

3. Eternals

4. Purple Hearts

5. Thor: Love and Thunder

6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

7. Turning Red

8. Black Adam

9. More Than Blue

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Losses

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Cherie Gil

3. Susan Roces

4. Aaron Carter

5. Technoblade

6. Shinzo Abe

7. Percy Lapid

8. Kim Mi-soo

9. Yoo Ju-eun

10. Betty White