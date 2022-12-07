Vergeire says Christmas 2022 will be different with COVID-19 safeguards

Health officer-in-charge and undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire believes that Filipinos will have better Christmas this year following the new measures against COVID-19.

Vergeire said on Wednesday that Filipinos will appreciate the holiday season more due to higher vaccination rate among Filipinos and more prepared hospitals.

The health official recalled the country’s situation when hospitals were overflowing with patients due to the Delta variant.

“Ayaw na ho nating bumalik sa dating estado,” Vergeire said, stressing the importance of protection that vaccines give against severe forms of COVID-19,” Vergeire said.

“Ngayon, laging tinatanong sa ‘kin kung kamusta ang Pasko natin ngayong 2022 kumpara sa Pasko noong 2021 at 2020. Lagi kong sinasagot it will be totally different. Ito po ay kakaiba sa mga naging Pasko natin noong mga nakaraang dalawang taon dahil ngayon, punong-puno na tayo ng armas para labanan ang COVID,” she added.

Close to 74 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while some 21 million received their booster shots.

The health official also notes that antiviral medicines are also now available for COVID-19 patients.

“Ang pinaka-importante, lahat ng ospital natin ngayon ay handang-handa na mag-admit ng pasyente at mag-gamot ng mga pasyente. Ang sabi nga nila, naging eksperto na ang mga doktor natin dito sa Pilipinas sa paggagamot ng COVID-19. Simula 2020 hanggang sa ngayon, nanggagamot sila ng COVID-19. Alam na alam na nila kung paano nila maisasalba ang buhay ng ating kababayan,” she added.