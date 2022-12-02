Mass burial held for 70 unclaimed remains at Philippines’ New Bilibid Prison

The New Bilibid Prison (NBP) cemetery saw the burial of seventy additional unclaimed remains of prisoners on December 2.

Out of the 176 remains that were deposited to Eastern Funeral Homes, the only funeral home authorized by the Bureau of Corrections, 140 PDLs have been buried thus far.

Before the burial, a funeral Mass was performed, with most of the seats normally filled by family members and loved ones remaining vacant.

“Masakit po sa dibdib na ihatid sila lalo na’t iniisip natin na nakalimutan sila. Hindi man sinasadya ng kanilang mga kamag anak,” said BuCor Director Ma. Cecilia Villanueva of the Health and Welfare Services.

Following the Mass, PDLs from the minimal security compound transported the coffins to the graves.

None of the PDLs’ families were present for the funeral.

Some of the 176 remains have been claimed by the family, leaving 36 bodies at Eastern Funeral Homes.