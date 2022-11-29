Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LuLu Chairman extends felicitations for UAE’s 51st National Day

Yusuff Ali M.A. Chairman & Managing Director of LuLu Group, extended his warmest felicitations to the UAE as the country celebrates its 51st National Day.

“On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, I extend my warm greetings to the visionary leaders and the people of the land. We have seen marvelous progress over the past five decades and carved a modern and thriving country out of our desert – a land of opportunity and humane values which welcomes the whole world,” said Yusuff Ali.

He added: “As we step into the sixth decade of development, let us pledge to join hands and efforts to make this and future years even brighter for our beloved UAE.”

