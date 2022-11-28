Latest NewsNewsTFT News

150 Filipino professionals take part in Architecture and Engineering Summit 2.0

Over 150 Filipino architects and engineers from all over the UAE converged in the second edition of The Filipino Architecture and Engineering Summit that took place on November 27.

Themed ‘Filipino Architects and Engineers: United in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”, five speakers provided key insights that helped engineers and architects learn about new trends and best practices.

The summit was graced by Philippine Consul to the UAE, Hon. Maria Cynthia Pelayo who commended the professionals who organized the summit for highlighting the importance of sustainability for their fellow OFWs.

“This is a huge task for all of us. And we are happy that our Filipino architects and engineers are conscious of it and that we take this as a responsibility for you to develop the Philippines,” said Pelayo.

Nisreen Elsaim, Chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change spoke about Building Sustainability; Engr. Trese Bustamante headed the talk on Engineers’ Mobility and the Filipino Expatriate Experiences; Arch. Leonila Robledo spoke about Opportunities and Challenges as Sustainability Architects and Engineers; Engr. Rodolfo Yamson tackled the topic of Driving Sustainable Development in Chemical Industries, and Dr. Rommel Sergio explained how professionals can combat depression to open the gateway towards better mental health.

For his part Engr. Reuben Sevillano, Governor of the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter who served as the Summit Chairman underscored the value of knowledge-sharing among likeminded professionals to advance in their careers and help both the Philippines and the UAE achieve their sustainable development goals in their own way.

“This seminar will help how we as professionals architects, engineers and allied professions can participate to achieve sustainability and make the world that we are living in a better place for each one of us. The summit’s vision is to continue to unite and promote professional interdisciplinary collaboration and interaction among the members of the organizations, and to act as a platform for the exchange of information among attendees, keeping abreast of the latest technologies and engineering innovations in each
discipline,” said Engr. Sevillano.

The event was organized by seven organizations: IECEP’s Governor Engr. Sevillano as the Chairman; United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter headed by their President Arch. Arnold Datu as the summit’s Vice Chairman; Engr. Rafael Lontoc IECEP-UAE Vice Governor for Education who served as the summit’s Secretary; Engr. Aldrin Castro, President of the Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers UAE as the summit’s Treasurer; and Engr. Arnel Caburnay, President of the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers in Dubai as the summit’s auditor.

Engr. John Jay Guinoo, President of Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, Engr. Noemi Culala, President of the Philippine Institute of Certified Quality Surveyors, and Mr. Alfredo Denzo Jr. President of the Philippine International Information Technology Alliance formed the Support Committee for the summit.

The evening’s event also included the 2022 Special ASEAN Engineering Register Conferment of several Filipinos as ASEAN engineers headed by the Philippine Technological Council (PTC). The event was led by PTC President Engr. Frederico Monsada together with PTC Country Registrar Engr. Romulo Agatep via Zoom; Presidential Adviser PTC-MENA Engr. Trese Bustamante; and Deputy Presidential Adviser PTC-MENA Engr. Vinzor Yee Concepcion.

The new ASEAN engineers in the UAE as follows:

– Engr. Sheena Meycador
– Engr. Ricardo Ledda Jr.
– Engr. John Jowel Pingol
– Engr. Robert Noel Peria
– Engr. Arnel Caburnay
– Engr. Joel Manzano

