Musk announced gold, gray, blue badges on Twitter

Tesla founder and Twitter owner Elon Musk announced new changes on badges on Twitter .

Musk said that the platform would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” he tweeted.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals celebrity or not and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” Musk added, outlining changes for the social media site he acquired.

Musk said that all verified individuals would have all the blue checks, but would have a secondary logo.

Musk previously launched the Twitter blue subscription but drew flak since a lot of impersonators paid to get the verified blue check.

Several major brands have withdrawn from advertising on the platform since Musk bought the platform.

