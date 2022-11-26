Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

FIFA Super Deal still up for grabs at WEMART Supermarket

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Whether you are a FIFA Fan or not, you can take home FIFA-exclusive food items and products which are up for grabs at different branches of WEMART Supermarket.

Tailored to fit your FIFA watch parties, WEMART released a Super Deal which has all the best food and drinks that you can nibble and enjoy while watching every match of this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Apart from popcorn and Lay’s chips, the Super Deal consists of a long list of delicious dishes and energizing drinks to try from their supermarket.

If you’re into pastries, you can enjoy select cakes and breads such as their Togoff White Peach Mousse Cake and Mini Muffin Cake which you can enjoy twice with their buy one, get one offer. They also have flossy chicken bread and chili flossy chicken bread.

Among the food items on the list are unique must-try dishes from WEMART’S Asian Food Court including savory Braised Duck Head, Braised Duck Neck, and Braised Duck Feet and Braised Chicken drumette.

A lot more other Asian-favorite snacks have big discounts, from crispy fried rice to Pistachios, peanuts, sunflower seeds, lima beans, sweet and spicy duck clavicles, and chestnuts.

To quench your thirst, WEMART offers an assortment of hydrating liquid, energy drink, vitamin drink, soda, and alcohol-free beer.

So, make sure to visit your nearest WEMART Supermarket and avail these items until supplies last! Promo ends on December 4, 2022.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park
Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

 

