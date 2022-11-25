Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Potato Corner, our Favorite Flavored Fries, is now coming to Dubai’s corner!

Pinoys are thrilled with the much-awaited opening of Potato Corner’s first location in the United Arab Emirates, this coming Wednesday, November 30.

Can you believe it? Filipinos, and other UAE residents will now be able to buy our all-time favorite flavored fries’ brand, which is noted for its vibrant-green kiosk and smiling spud logo!

To give Pinoys in Dubai a treat, the new talk of the town opening of Potato Corner will be giving away FREE Jumbo Fries to its first 100 customers as they open their very first kiosk at IBN Battuta Mall Food Court.

You can now fill your tummy and reminisce about your snacking moments with the original flavored fries brand we all love to have back home. This time, you also get to create new memories with their all-time classic flavors of Barbeque, Chili Barbecue, Cheese, Sour Cream, and a lot more other flavors to look forward to.

Dubbed as the World’s Best Flavored Fries, Potato Corner has been a leading brand in the food industry for 30 years. Now, this Filipino brand will take over other nationalities’ taste buds as they expand here in the UAE.

We know you’re feeling proud as we are to see how this Pinoy brand which started from small carts has now turned into various store types (carts, kiosk, in-line) found in almost every corner of the Philippines and overseas – in malls, bus terminals, amusement parks, schools and even tourist destinations in several countries.

Potato Corner has won several awards throughout these years for its excellent business model and for being an iconic brand that easily hooks kids and kids-at-heart.

It has received the Franchise Excellence Hall of Fame Award by the Philippine Franchise Association and Department of Trade and Industry in 2003, won Best Franchise of the Year in three consecutive years, and most recently, and bagged the Global Franchise Award from DTI.

So, make sure to mark your calendars this Wednesday, November 30 and visit their kiosk at the IBN Battuta Mall Food Court on their opening day and grab your FREE Jumbo Fries.

