Dubai bags ‘Green Flag Award’ for 3 parks

Dubai Municipality hoisted green flags at three parks in the Emirate in honor of obtaining the Green Flag Award, which recognizes parks and resorts throughout the globe that are committed to adhering to the finest international standards in the field of improving the efficiency of public park management.

Green flags were hoisted at Al Nakheel Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, and Al Nahda Pond Park by the Municipality in recognition of the three parks who were honored.

“Dubai Municipality is constantly working to strengthen the Emirate’s distinctive global position by improving the city with destinations that meet the needs of the society’s members and enhancing their happiness, well-being, and satisfaction,” said His Excellency Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, on this occasion.

All three parks who gained the Green Flag status provide a variety of features that meet the various requirements and needs of their visitors, such as warm-up facilities for adults, children’s games, walkways, shaded seating, jogging and bicycle tracks, and sports arenas, in addition to gardening work and adhering to the standards in providing facilities and services enjoyable for the People of Determination.

“The fact that public parks are one of the most popular gathering places for members of all segments of the society and residents, inspires us to improve the sustainability of its development in accordance with the highest international standards,” he added.

Furthermore, the Municipality places a high value on general hygiene, facility upkeep, nature preservation, heritage standards, and a variety of other elements that have garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from those connected with the award.

“We will continue to support these initiatives aimed at enhancing the Emirate’s position as the best city in the world to live in. We are thrilled with this global achievement, which was added to the series of milestones that are continuously being achieved in the field of public parks management in the emirate of Dubai,” said Al Hajri.

Winning the Green Flag designation is a global affirmation of a park’s or resort’s efficiency via adherence to the requirements of the international accreditation program that monitors well-managed parks and green spaces throughout the globe.

Under permission from the British Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, the initiative is operated globally by the environmental organization Keep Britain Tidy in collaboration with a number of operators in several countries.