DMW says around 100 recruitment agencies approved for Saudi Arabia deployment

The Department of Migrant Workers said that around 100 recruitment agencies have been approved to deploy overseas Filipino workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In an interview on GMA News, DMW chief Susan Ople said that more agencies are waiting for their approval.

“Nag-approve na kami ng 100 na recruitment agencies dito tsaka sa Saudi Arabia. Patuloy ‘yung pag-aapprove namin,” Ople said.

Ople said that labor attaches are now screening job orders in order to prevent abusive employers from hiring more OFWS.

Thousands of OFWs including construction and domestic workers are expected to be deployed to KSA. The Philippine government has lifted the deployment ban to newly hired domestic workers last November 7.

The DMW is also finalizing the list of its whitelist and blacklist of recruitment agencies and employers.

The DMW also warned former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia to be careful against middlemen who will scam people by facilitating their supposed unpaid claims.

Some 10,000 former OFWs are still unpaid by several construction companies who declared bankruptcy.

The Saudi government has committed to allocate some 2 billion riyals for the payment of the OFWs’ unpaid claims.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mentioned this development during his meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of APEC leaders’ meeting.

“Maawa naman po sana ‘yung gagawa niyan,” Ople said.

Ople added that they are finalizing the guidelines for OFWs who will claim their unpaid salaries.

“Di sila kailangan pumunta dito. Sayang lang pamasahe niyo at pagod niyo. Kami po ang lalapit sa inyo,” she said.