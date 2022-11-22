Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PSA issues over 2 million printed ePhilIDs

Staff Report

Over two million printed ePhilIDs, the digital equivalent of the Philippine Identification Card, were issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) (PhilID).

According to the PSA, as of November 11, 2022, 2,063,007 printed ePhilIDs have been claimed by registrants at PhilSys registration facilities countrywide.

“The printed ePhilID is a proactive strategy of the PSA to allow registered persons to immediately utilize the benefits of PhilSys, such as faster and seamless transactions in accessing financial and social protection services requiring proof of identity, subject to authentication. It is designed to have the same functionality and validity as the physical card,” the agency said.

Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and PSA Civil Registrar General Undersecretary, praised the public for their enormous support for the printed ePhilID.

In addition, the PSA set up 1,535 registration facilities with 3,926 registration kits to issue printed ePhilIDs.

Earlier, the House of Representatives was urged to look into the “inefficient, delayed, and faulty” implementation of the national ID system, according to a resolution filed by Bernadette Herrera, the House Deputy Minority Leader.

The government organizations in control of the project, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), according to House Resolution 471 introduced by Herrera, ought to be held accountable for their inadequacies.

Due to “inefficiencies” in the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), which was intended to enhance the delivery of public services, the Bagong Henerasyon party-list representative even urged removing the existing PSA leadership.

