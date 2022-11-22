Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAL moves flights to and from Middle East to Terminal 1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

In an advisory in social media, Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced that they will be moving their flights to and from Canada, USA (including Guam) and the Middle East to Terminal 1 of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), effective December 1, 2022.

Starting December 1, 2022, PAL flights to and from Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Honolulu, Guam will depart from and arrive at T1 – NAIA Terminal 1.

Meanwhile, all PAL Domestic Flights and flights to and from Bali, Bangkok, Brisbane, Fukuoka, Tokyo (Haneda), Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Hong Kong, Jakarta, Osaka (Kansai), Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Melbourne, Tokyo (Narita), Phnom Penh, Port Moresby, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Wuhan will depart from and arrive at T2 – NAIA Terminal 2.

Until November 30, 2022, all international flights except those going to and from Toronto, Vancouver, Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam will depart from and arrive at NAIA Terminal 2.

“The transfer of U.S., Guam and Doha flights to Terminal 1 is in line with operational requirements in preparation for the busy holiday season,” stated PAL.

The announcement will not affect all domestic departures and arrivals and will remain in NAIA Terminal 2.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

