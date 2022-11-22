Here’s where you can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in the UAE

Fans of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 can enjoy lots of outdoor experiences as several dedicated fan zones and other local spots here in the United Arab Emirates will broadcast all of the live games! The Filipino Times lists down zones and in-demand spots where you can watch the FIFA matches.

The H Bar, H Hotel

H Bar is pulling out all stops to ensure you have the best time with your mates.

From a special Game Time Menu to exclusive Food & Beverage Offers, and an Epic Predict & Win Game, they are also giving lucky customers a chance to Win a Fully Paid Trip to Seychelles for 2.

2. Expo City Dubai

Residents and visitors can enjoy an entire day watching in a 6×3 meter giant screen and doing of all things football for only Dh30 per person. Kids can enter for free and have a dedicated entertainment area.

The Jubilee Park can accommodate up to 10,000 guests daily which makes it one of the best spots to gather and enjoy watching the matches.

3. VOX Cinemas

All matches will be screened live in all VOX cinemas across UAE. Ticket price is at Dh59 per person for one match. They are also offering match-exclusive food sets which are perfect match while watching the games.

4. BudX FIFA Fan Festival at Dubai Harbour

Promising a a state-of-the-art and immersive atmosphere, this is one of the six international flagship FIFA Fan Festivals all over the world.

5. Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Perched on the property’s rooftop, Aqua Chill, will set the scene for friends and family to enjoy sensational live football screenings with mega 8ftx14ft flat screen TVs. Football fans can enjoy the games in the al fresco venue with idyllic views of Dubai’s skyline, combined with sports-themed dishes including a variety of delectable salads and grills alongside an assortment of refreshing beverages.

6. The Square at ISD

The Square is an open-air venue located within Dubai Sports City which promises to offer an unforgettable match-day experience for 5,000 football fans.

7. Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is a dedicated FIFA Fan Zone at the beach. It gives FIFA Fans an outstanding view of Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf while guest DJs spin top tunes to keep the vibe upbeat. Best of all, the hotspot will open at 10am every day, with free entry for fans above the age of 21.

8. Dubai Media City Amphitheater

A buzzing, action-packed Fanzone by McGettigan’s, wherever you’re sat, you’ll never be too far from the action, and to ensure every moment of the games is visible to fans the largest TV screen in the UAE will take centre stage in the fan zone.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Fanzone by McGettigan’s, is open from Nov 19 to Dec 18, from Dh50.

9. Press Play at Precision Football at the Ibn Battuta Mall

The venue will feature a giant 250sqm screen that will broadcast all 63 games, along with plenty of delicious food options to please every palate, and VIP sections for those who are looking for an elite experience.

There will also be 14 live performances by the likes of British grime artists Lethal Bizzle and JME and drum and bass band Rudimental.

10. Jumeirah Emirates Towers

You can watch all games with a view of the Museum of the Future.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ outdoor arena will seat up to 500 football fans each night. With a huge screen at the center stage and private VIP lounges and delicious food, football fans can watch all matches at this new fan zone located in the heart of Downtown.