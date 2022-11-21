Latest NewsNewsTFT News

POLO Dubai to hold thanksgiving consular service for Filipino Domestic Workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates will be holding its first ever Thanksgiving Service exclusive for Domestic Workers in the country on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

During the event, Filipino domestic workers with visas issued within POLO Dubai jurisdiction can avail consular services such as Contract Verification, OWWA Membership Registration / Renewal, SSS Membership and Pag-Ibig Fund Membership without prior appointment or flight schedule required.

polo

Filipinos with Domestic worker visas (housemaid / nanny / babysitter / private driver / cook / domestic worker / etc.) are invited to take advantage of this opportunity.

Aside from the traditional POLO services, other special services will also be available on-site including Free basic health promotion mission, such as basic medical check-up/consultation, Free haircut, facial, and nails cleaning, Karaoke challenge with special prizes, and Raffle prizes, freebies for attendees, and many more.

This special activity will be held at POLO Dubai, Al Qusais 3 on 26 November 2022 (Saturday) from 08:30AM to 03:00PM.

polo2

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pbbm mbs

DMW warns unpaid Saudi OFWs not to accept ‘help’ from middlemen

6 hours ago
dmw displaced ofws 1

Displaced OFWs hired on the spot by PH employers at OWWA job fair

8 hours ago
cycling dubai al khawaneej muhsrif 2

New cycling tracks to rise soon at Dubai’s Al Khawaneej, Mushrif areas

10 hours ago
abu dhabi police

UAE police forces are offering up to 50% discount for early payment of traffic fines

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button