POLO Dubai to hold thanksgiving consular service for Filipino Domestic Workers

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates will be holding its first ever Thanksgiving Service exclusive for Domestic Workers in the country on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

During the event, Filipino domestic workers with visas issued within POLO Dubai jurisdiction can avail consular services such as Contract Verification, OWWA Membership Registration / Renewal, SSS Membership and Pag-Ibig Fund Membership without prior appointment or flight schedule required.

Filipinos with Domestic worker visas (housemaid / nanny / babysitter / private driver / cook / domestic worker / etc.) are invited to take advantage of this opportunity.

Aside from the traditional POLO services, other special services will also be available on-site including Free basic health promotion mission, such as basic medical check-up/consultation, Free haircut, facial, and nails cleaning, Karaoke challenge with special prizes, and Raffle prizes, freebies for attendees, and many more.

This special activity will be held at POLO Dubai, Al Qusais 3 on 26 November 2022 (Saturday) from 08:30AM to 03:00PM.