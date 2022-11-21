Displaced OFWs hired on the spot by PH employers at OWWA job fair

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) stated that various local firms employed displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on the spot during a job fair hosted by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) last Saturday, November 19.

Over 17,000 opportunities were available for displaced OFWs during the DMW-coordinated job fair.

“Marami tayong local partners na nag-hire on the spot. It’s because yung job fair po is for displaced na OFWs natin na nais po na dito na mag-trabaho kaya mas marami tayong local na employers at the time,” said OWWA Deputy Administrator Honey Quiño during a media briefing.

According to DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, roughly 70 abroad and 50 local recruiting firms participated in the job fair during a press conference.

He went on to say that the majority of the 2,639 candidates were qualified for the jobs.

“The good news is the very high percentage of those who have been qualified. Only 4% of the 2,639 registrants were deemed not qualified. And the rest, the balance of 96% either were qualified for a final interview, that’s 18% of them, and 78% for further interview or evaluation,” said Cacdac.